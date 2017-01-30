How To Avoid The Newest Telemarketing Scam

January 30, 2017 9:00 PM By Mike DeNardo
Filed Under: Mike DeNardo

by Mike DeNardo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Complaints are rising over a new kind of telemarketing scam.

You may have gotten a telephone call that starts like this:

“Hi, this is Josh from the customer service department. Can you hear me okay?”

Better Business Bureau spokeswoman Kelsey Owen says the instinctive answer is ‘Yes.” But, she warns, don’t say anything and hang up, because it’s actually a robocall recording your end of the conversation.

“They want you to say ‘yes’ so they can use that ‘yes’ at a later date to edit it to make it sound like you’re authorizing a major purchase,” Owen explained

Owen says more than half of the BBB’s complaints in recent days have been about this scam.

She says the Philadelphia office even received one of these calls.

She advises screening calls with caller ID and joining the Do Not Call registry. And, if you get such a call, keep an eye on your phone bill and credit card statements for unauthorized purchases.

