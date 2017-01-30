WINTER WEATHER ADVISORYLatest Forecast | Radar Traffic Map | School Closings/Delays

Average Hotel Rates In Punxsutawney For Groundhog Day More Expensive Than Those In Houston For Super Bowl

January 30, 2017 10:50 AM
Filed Under: groundhog day, Punxsutawney Phil, Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re just days away from Super Bowl 51 in Houston — but it appears Pennsylvania has the hottest event in February.

Groundhog Day is this Thursday, and apparently people are shelling out big bucks to celebrate the traditional holiday with Punxsutawney Phil.

The hotel website Trivago looked at average hotel rates for Punxsutawney around Groundhog Day. It found they’re actually more expensive than those in Houston for the Super Bowl.

According to Trivago, it costs about $450 for a one-night hotel stay in Punxsutawney. That is compared to the $340 for a room in Houston.

Shadow or not, the average rate drops by more than $300 the day after Groundhog Day.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Ken Ramsey (@KenRamsey12) says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:28 am

    Why would any patriot go the Superbowl? Down with the anti-American NFL. #BoycottNFL

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Matthew Dunnyveg says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:25 am

    It’s no surprise that it costs more to see a groundhog than the Superbowl game. Nothing makes liberals feel sophisticated quite like being overcharged. I can cite BMW’s and Starbuck’s as two classic examples.

    Reply | Report comment
  3. Michael Frost says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:16 am

    I would say Punxsutawney has VERY few hotel rooms compared to Houston. This article is stupid and I am stupid for clicking on it.

    Reply | Report comment

