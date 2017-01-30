Average Hotel Rates In Punxsutawney For Groundhog Day More Expensive Than Those In Houston For Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re just days away from Super Bowl 51 in Houston — but it appears Pennsylvania has the hottest event in February.

Groundhog Day is this Thursday, and apparently people are shelling out big bucks to celebrate the traditional holiday with Punxsutawney Phil.

The hotel website Trivago looked at average hotel rates for Punxsutawney around Groundhog Day. It found they’re actually more expensive than those in Houston for the Super Bowl.

According to Trivago, it costs about $450 for a one-night hotel stay in Punxsutawney. That is compared to the $340 for a room in Houston.

Shadow or not, the average rate drops by more than $300 the day after Groundhog Day.