Floyd Mayweather Says Fight With Conor McGregor ‘Likely To Happen’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “That’s the only fight that will get me back in the ring,” Floyd Mayweather said of a cross-sport bout against UFC star Conor McGregor.

Mayweather, 39, retired in 2015 with a 49-0 record but told Sky Sports 1 that, “Most likely the fight between me and Conor McGregor will happen.”

So when will the fight take place?

“I don’t know,” he said. “I need to communicate with my team, the fight hasn’t been made yet, but it is all about entertainment so hopefully we can make it happen.”

McGregor, 28, has obtained a boxing license in hopes of fighting Mayweather.

Many believe this could be the first “billion dollar fight.”