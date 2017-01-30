Emmaus High School Basketball Makes SportsCenter Top 10 Plays

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s pretty difficult to make SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays if you’re a professional athlete.
If you’re a high school basketball player at Emmaus High School, it’s nearly impossible.
Related: Roman Catholic Boys Basketball Team Gets National Recognition
But senior guard David Kachelries did the impossible over the weekend, thanks to his ridiculous between-the-legs pass to teammate Josh Artis in his team’s three-point win over Easton. Artis finished the play with a dunk, making No. 6 on SportsCenter’s top 10 list.