Dom Show Notes 1.30.17

9:00-National Reviews’ Andy McCarthy, joined discussing President Trump’s Executive Order banning refugees from 7 Middle Eastern Countries.
9:20-Two local Republican Congressman break away from Trump’s decision on the refugees.
9:50-President Trump expected to announce his Supreme Court pick.
10:05-Mayor De Blasio saying they’ll shield undocumented drunk drivers from deportation.
10:20-Pat Tillman’s widow, Marie Tillman, speaking out against Donald Trump’s travel ban.
10:45-Inside the Mind of Dom.
11:00-CNN’s Jake Tapper joined discussing the possible Supreme Court pick by Donald Trump and Mayor De Blasio’s defense of undocumented drunk drivers.
11:35-Yafa Dias of Temple Students for Justic in Palestine and Jewish Voices for Peace, joined discussing the protests over the weekend at Philadelphia airport.