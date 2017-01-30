Dom Show Notes 1.30.17

January 30, 2017 12:06 PM By Dom Giordano

9:00-National Reviews’ Andy McCarthy, joined discussing President Trump’s Executive Order banning refugees from 7 Middle Eastern Countries.

9:20-Two local Republican Congressman  break away from Trump’s decision on the refugees. 

9:50-President Trump expected to announce his Supreme Court pick. 

10:05-Mayor De Blasio saying they’ll shield undocumented drunk drivers from deportation.

10:20-Pat Tillman’s widow, Marie Tillman, speaking out against Donald Trump’s travel ban.

10:45-Inside the Mind of Dom.

11:00-CNN’s Jake Tapper joined discussing the possible Supreme Court pick by Donald Trump and Mayor De Blasio’s defense of undocumented drunk drivers.

11:35-Yafa Dias of Temple Students for Justic in Palestine and Jewish Voices for Peace, joined discussing the protests over the weekend at Philadelphia airport.

