Democratic Attorneys General Condemn President Trump’s Travel Ban

January 30, 2017 10:38 AM By Tim Jimenez
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania’s Attorney General joins more than a dozen of his counterparts in condemning President Trump’s travel ban.

“Unconstitutional, un-American and unlawful.” Those words in a joint statement from the Democratic Attorneys General from 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Pennsylvania’s AG Josh Shapiro is part of this effort.

“Talking about how we would be using our voices to speak out against the executive order, number one. And number two, demanding that the federal government obey the U.S. Constitution.”

In the statement, the AGs call religious liberty, “A bedrock principle of our country and no president can change that truth.”

They vow to make sure as few people are affected by the executive order as they can, an order, which they believe will be struck down by the courts.

