Cops: Girl, 13, Realizes She Has Been Shot While Walking Home

January 30, 2017 3:01 PM By Kristina Dougherty
Filed Under: delaware county, shooting

COLLINGDALE, Pa. (CBS) — Collingdale Police are investigating after they say a 13-year-old girl was shot on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Police were dispatched to a home on the 100 block of Juliana Terrace and found the victim sitting on a couch in the living room.

Authorities say the girl told them she was at a local basketball game and two boys at the game were involved in an altercation in the stands.

She said the boys left the game and were followed by a group to the rear of 99 Clifton Avenue.

Police say the victim reported that the boys, one from Folcroft and one from Sharon Hill, began to fight. She said one of the boys then stepped back from the fight and a shot rang out.

The victim said the group fled in all different directions.

She told police she started to walk home and while walking she realized she had been shot.

The teen was taken to CHOP while police secured the area to investigate.

Authorities interviewed several witnesses, as well as two persons of interest that they believe were involved in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

