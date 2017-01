NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a college student in New Jersey has died from a drug overdose in a dorm.

Essex County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Thomas Fennelly told NJ.com that the New Jersey Institute of Technology student died in Newark Sunday afternoon.

Fennelly did not release the man’s name or say what kind of drug was involved.

