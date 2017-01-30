How To Register For The 2017 Broad Street Run Lottery

January 30, 2017 8:20 PM
Filed Under: Broad Street Run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Registration time is upon us for the 2017 Broad Street Run. To determine the runners, the annual event uses a lottery system.

Interested runners can get their name into that lottery beginning on Wednesday, February 1.

Realization Sets In For Matt Ryan’s Parents, Grade School Holds Super Bowl Rally For Famous Alum

The lottery for the 10-mile run will close on February 13, at 11:59 p.m. This year’s registration fee is set at $50.

Don’t want to run alone? Group registration will also be offered. Groups of two to seven can also sign up during the lottery window, with each member of the group owing $50. The group policy is all or none. Either your entire group will be selected for the run, or no one from your group will participate.

Anyone who has run the race 10 times, is eligible for tenured runner status in the event they are not selected in the lottery. Charity runner bibs will also be offered through The American Cancer Society, The Fairmount Park Conservancy, Students Run Philly Style and Back On My Feet.

For more information on the race and to register, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hundreds Protest Trump, GOP Retreat
Philly Ranked No. 7 Football City

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia