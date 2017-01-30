How To Register For The 2017 Broad Street Run Lottery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Registration time is upon us for the 2017 Broad Street Run. To determine the runners, the annual event uses a lottery system.

Interested runners can get their name into that lottery beginning on Wednesday, February 1.

Realization Sets In For Matt Ryan’s Parents, Grade School Holds Super Bowl Rally For Famous Alum

The lottery for the 10-mile run will close on February 13, at 11:59 p.m. This year’s registration fee is set at $50.

Don’t want to run alone? Group registration will also be offered. Groups of two to seven can also sign up during the lottery window, with each member of the group owing $50. The group policy is all or none. Either your entire group will be selected for the run, or no one from your group will participate.

Anyone who has run the race 10 times, is eligible for tenured runner status in the event they are not selected in the lottery. Charity runner bibs will also be offered through The American Cancer Society, The Fairmount Park Conservancy, Students Run Philly Style and Back On My Feet.

For more information on the race and to register, click here.