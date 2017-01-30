Braves Player And Family Hit By Stolen Police Car In Deadly Crash

January 30, 2017 11:57 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Major League Baseball veteran player Sean Rodriguez and his family were hit by a stolen police car, authorities say.

According to reports, Rodriguez, 31, his wife Giselle, and their two young children were struck by the stolen police cruiser on Saturday afternoon in Miami-Dade County.

The unidentified suspect was killed.

Giselle and both of Rodriguez’s children were hospitalized. As of Sunday, the children are in serious, but stable condition while Rodriguez’s wife is listed in fair condition.

Rodriguez, who signed with the Atlanta Braves for two years, $11.5 million, in November, was not hurt.

Previously, Rodriguez played for the Angels, Rays, and Pirates.

