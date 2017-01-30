2 Men Plead Guilty To Illegally Transport Foreign Nationals Into US

NEWARK (CBS) — Two men pleaded guilty Monday in a Newark federal court for their roles in a conspiracy to illegally transport foreign nationals into the United States.

The U.S. attorney’s office of New Jersey announced 42-year-old Nileshkumar Patel and 68-year-old Harsad Mehta, both of India, conspired to make money by recruiting Indian nationals to enter and live in the U.S. illegally. The two admitted this took place from June 2013 until October 2015.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office, Patel and Mehta admitted they brought two Indian nationals to Thailand in July 2014, so they could be transported to the U.S. They also admitted paying an individual, who turned out to be an undercover officer, to transport the foreign nationals into Newark from Bangkok.

They pled guilty to one count each of conspiracy to smuggle foreign nationals into the U.S. for commercial advantage and private financial gain.

Patel and Mehta face up to 10 years in prison. They are scheduled to be sentenced on May 16.