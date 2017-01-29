Thousands Of Protesters Respond To Trump’s Executive Orders At Philadelphia International Airport

January 29, 2017 9:48 PM

by Anita Oh 

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A massive crowd of protesters lined the exit of terminal A at the Philadelphia International Airport on Sunday to rally against president Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

“We are not going to stand for hate and intolerance,” said Charlotte Stone of Pottstown.

The executive order, signed by Trump at 4:42 Friday afternoon, indefinitely suspended the Syrian refugee program.

It also bans the entry of citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries for the next ninety days, and suspends all refugee admissions for the next 120 days.

“My initial reaction was absolute disgust,” David Plotkin of North Philadelphia said of the executive order.

That’s why he decided to attend the protest at the airport.

“I saw all the people sitting down and all the people of color telling their stories and it hit me so hard about all the horrible injustice I’ve never had to deal with as a white person,” Plotkin said.

Plotkin said Philadelphia Police detained him and charged him with failure to disperse, a civil violation that carries a $100 penalty.

“The organizers of the protest told us the cops would give us three warnings to clear out and disperse and then they were going to start making arrests… In the whole crush of everything, I got pushed back by some of the cops and I stood my ground and I told them they can’t do that. Eventually, they tackled me.”

Senator Tom Carper also attended the protest. He serves as the highest ranking Democrat on the senate homeland security and governmental affairs committee.

“This executive order is un-American, I think it’s unlawful, I think it’s uninformed. I think ultimately as Americans, it will make us unsafe and play us right into the hands of ISIS,” Carper said.

Beyond anger, some, like majd martini, felt profound sadness.

“We never imagined this happening here in America. I am feeling humiliated, because I am Muslim and I am Syrian and we are not welcome here anymore. That’s what I feel. And I don’t feel safe anymore,” she said.

A year and a half ago, martini says she fled the Syrian war and moved to Oaklyn, New Jersey with her two young sons.

“What I know about America is this is the land of freedom. This is the land of liberty. And this is where everyone has a chance to be someone special. And that’s why I chose this country,” Martini said.

But Martini’s husband and other family members remain in Syria. With the executive order in place, it’s unclear if they will ever be reunited.

“Who knows? Maybe never.”

But her presence at the protest carried a simple message: one of gratitude — and hope.

“I just wanted to come and say thank you. I think humanity can do anything.”

On Sunday, President Trump released this statement regarding his executive order:

“America is a proud nation of immigrants and we will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression, but we will do so while protecting our own citizens and border. America has always been the land of the free and home of the brave. We will keep it free and keep it safe, as the media knows, but refuses to say. My policy is similar to what President Obama did in 2011 when he banned visas for refugees from Iraq for six months. The seven countries named in the Executive Order are the same countries previously identified by the Obama administration as sources of terror. To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting. This is not about religion – this is about terror and keeping our country safe. There are over 40 different countries worldwide that are majority Muslim that are not affected by this order. We will again be issuing visas to all countries once we are sure we have reviewed and implemented the most secure policies over the next 90 days. I have tremendous feeling for the people involved in this horrific humanitarian crisis in Syria. My first priority will always be to protect and serve our country, but as President I will find ways to help all those who are suffering.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia