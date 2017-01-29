SAG Winners List: Who Won What

January 29, 2017 11:25 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were held Sunday.

Winner are indicated here with an asterisk (*)

Motion Picture Awards
Outstanding performance by an actor in a leading role
Casey Affleck – “Manchester by the Sea”
Andrew Garfield – “Hacksaw Ridge”
Ryan Gosling – “La La Land”
Viggo Mortensen – “Captain Fantastic”
Denzel Washington – “Fences” *WINNER

Outstanding performance by an actress in a leading role
Amy Adams – “Arrival”
Emily Blunt – “The Girl on the Train”
Natalie Portman – “Jackie”
Emma Stone – “La La Land” *WINNER
Meryl Streep – “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role
Mahershala Ali – “Moonlight” *WINNER
Jeff Bridges – “Hell or High Water”
Lucas Hedges – “Manchester by the Sea”
Dev Patel – “Lion”
Hugh Grant – “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role
Viola Davis – “Fences” *WINNER
Naomie Harris – “Moonlight”
Nicole Kidman – “Lion”
Octavia Spencer – “Hidden Figures”
Michelle Williams – “Manchester by the Sea”

Outstanding performance by a cast in a theatrical motion picture
“Captain Fantastic”
“Fences”
“Hidden Figures” *WINNER
“Manchester by the Sea”
“Moonlight”

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture
“Captain America: Civil War”
“Dr. Strange”
“Hacksaw Ridge” *WINNER
“Jason Bourne”
“Nocturnal Animals”
Television Awards

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries
Riz Ahmed – “The Night Of”
Sterling K. Brown – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”
Bryan Cranston – “All the Way” *WINNER
John Turturro – “The Night Of”
Courtney B. Vance – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries
Bryce Dallas Howard – “Black Mirror”
Felicity Huffman – “American Crime”
Audra McDonald – “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill”
Sarah Paulson – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” *WINNER
Kerry Washington – “Confirmation”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
Sterling K. Brown – “This is Us”
Peter Dinklage – “Game of Thrones”
John Lithgow – “The Crown” * WINNER
Rami Malek – “Mr. Robot”
Kevin Spacey – “House of Cards”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things”
Claire Foy – “The Crown” *WINNER
Thandie Newton – “Westworld”
Winona Ryder – “Stranger Things”
Robin Wright – “House of Cards”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”
Tituss Burgess – “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
Ty Burrell – “Modern Family”
William H. Macy – “Shameless” *WINNER
Jeffrey Tambor – “Transparent”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
Uzo Aduba – “Orange is the New Black”
Jane Fonda – “Grace and Frankie”
Ellie Kemper – “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus – “Veep” *WINNER
Lily Tomlin – “Grace and Frankie”

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
“The Crown”
“Downton Abbey”
“Game of Thrones”
“Stranger Things” *WINNER
“Westworld”

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
“The Big Bang Theory”
“Black-ish”
“Modern Family”
“Orange is the New Black” *WINNER
“Veep”

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series
“Game of Thrones” *WINNER
“Daredevil”
“Luke Cage”
“The Walking Dead”
“Westworld”
Lifetime Achievement Award
Lily Tomlin

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia