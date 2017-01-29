Protest Planned At Philly International In Opposition To Trump’s Immigration Ban

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thousands of protesters are expected to crowd Philadelphia International Airport Sunday to speak out against the president’s temporary ban on refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The protest and rally are being organized by a growing list of more than 30 organizations, including the Council on American–Islamic Relations, Black Lives Matter Pennsylvania, Power and a number of others.

Elected officials and individuals from the Muslim community will speak out in an effort to express the growing frustration and fear stemming from President Donald Trump’s executive order – and the turning away of scores of refugees.

READ: ‘We Have To Sue Them’: Arab-American Community Leaders Stand Up Against Trump’s Immigration Order

Part of order has been temporarily stayed by a federal judge in New York after the ACLU filed a lawsuit. But the fight is not over. Civil rights lawyers are seeking guidance from federal court Sunday.

The protests are scheduled to take place outside of Terminal A West Sunday afternoon.

All of this comes less than 24 hours after more than 200 people jammed into International Hall at the airport to protest the detainment of at least five individuals.