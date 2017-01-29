Protest Planned At Philly International In Opposition To Trump’s Immigration Ban

January 29, 2017 9:58 AM By Cherri Gregg
Filed Under: Cherri Gregg, KYW Newsradio, Philadelphia International Airport, President Trump

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thousands of protesters are expected to crowd Philadelphia International Airport Sunday to speak out against the president’s temporary ban on refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The protest and rally are being organized by a growing list of more than 30 organizations, including the Council on American–Islamic Relations, Black Lives Matter Pennsylvania, Power and a number of others.

Elected officials and individuals from the Muslim community will speak out in an effort to express the growing frustration and fear stemming from President Donald Trump’s executive order – and the turning away of scores of refugees.

READ: ‘We Have To Sue Them’: Arab-American Community Leaders Stand Up Against Trump’s Immigration Order

Part of order has been temporarily stayed by a federal judge in New York after the ACLU filed a lawsuit. But the fight is not over. Civil rights lawyers are seeking guidance from federal court Sunday.

The protests are scheduled to take place outside of Terminal A West Sunday afternoon.

All of this comes less than 24 hours after more than 200 people jammed into International Hall at the airport to protest the detainment of at least five individuals.

More from Cherri Gregg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center
PHOTOS: Trump Sworn In As President

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia