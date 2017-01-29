Local Universities Address International Students Following Trump Executive Order

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials at several Philadelphia universities address the executive order, and its possible effects on international students.

Temple, Drexel, and the University of Pennsylvania warn international students, faculty, and staff against traveling for now, and urge them to reach out to their offices of International Student and Scholar Services for guidance.

Penn officials said they’re working with outside counsel to clarify the implications for those who are currently at Penn, as well as those who may be planning to travel to or attend the university.

On their website, Penn posted a list of resource offices, including counseling services. In the most strongly worded statement, Drexel president John Fry said “such a blanket ban is antithetical to many of the values we cherish,” and pledges to support international students, faculty, and professional staff “by every possible means.”