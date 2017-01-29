Justin Bieber Slammed Into Boards By Former Flyers Captain In Celeb Hockey Game

LOS ANGELES (CBS/AP) — Justin Bieber has produced a lot of hits in his career. But the pop star was on the receiving end of one Saturday, courtesy of former Flyers captain Chris Pronger.

Bieber responded by showing off skills that would not have looked out of place in his native Canada during a celebrity exhibition game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Bieber was driven into the boards in the first half by a laughing Pronger, who spent 18 years in the league, including three with the Flyers, as a hard-nosed defenseman. The singer responded with an empty-net goal and an assist as Team Gretzky beat Team Lemieux 5-3 in the 2017 NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout.

Bieber did not look out of place while sharing the ice with current NHL stars Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers and the Chicago Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane, along with a host of retired greats and hockey-loving entertainment figures.

Although he did miss two penalty shots, Bieber scored a goal as time expired, prompting actor Cuba Gooding Jr. to joke, “Twenty-five shots later, thank God he made it.”

“I was shocked at how good the kid can play,” said Gooding, who scored the winning goal. “He really has nice skills, and he’s a real sweet kid, too.”

Pictures posted to the NHL’s Instagram account showed a smiling Bieber with Wayne Gretzky in the locker room. Bieber will be back at Staples Center on Feb. 12 as he is nominated for four

Grammys, including Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

Local Southern California favorites including Luc Robitaille and Teemu Selanne wore patches on their jerseys honoring Canadian actor Alan Thicke, a longtime fan of the Los Angeles Kings who died in December while playing hockey.

