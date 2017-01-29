Governor Wolf On Travel Ban Executive Order: “This Is Not Who We Are”

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Governor Tom Wolf met with the Assalis family, whose family members are legal immigrants from Syria. Members of their family were traveling to their new home in Allentown yesterday, but were detained and sent back to the Middle East following Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration.

Following this meeting, Governor Wolf spoke about this does not represent American ideals.

“I think others can speak to the legal issues far better than I, but as a Pennsylvanian and an American, this is not who we are. Pennsylvania is a place of welcome. The United States is set up to be a place where people can escape oppression. This is not a place people come to experience oppression and that’s what the Assali’s family members experienced. I for one, as an American and as a Pennsylvanian, am outraged.”

