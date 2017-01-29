Police: Woman Throws 5-Year-Old Onto Railroad Tracks As Train Was Approaching

BURLINGTON (CBS) — Burlington police officers rescued a 5-year-old girl after police say a woman threw her onto the railroad tracks, as a NJ TRANSIT train was approaching.

Investigators say officers, responding to a report of suspicious activity, approached 20-year-old Autumn Matacchiera at the Burlington Town station, when she suddenly grabbed the girl from her mother and threw her on the tracks.

Officers jumped in front of the train to signal it to stop, while the child was removed from the tracks by the mother’s boyfriend.

The girl was taken to the hospital and treated for bruising and a cut to her face before being released to her mother.

Matacchiera has been charged with attempted murder, and was taken to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. She is currently in police custody.

The City of Burlington Police Department along with the NJ TRANSIT Police Department urges any operator or passenger using public transportation to report suspicious behavior.

According to the NJ TRANSIT website, “To report a crime in progress, or request immediate police or emergency assistance, customers should call 911, or the NJ TRANSIT Police Communications Center at 1-800-242-0236 or 973-378-6565.”