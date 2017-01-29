‘An Important Victory Against Hate’: Mayor Kenney Confirms Release Of Detainees From Airport

January 29, 2017 11:36 AM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several people who were being held at Philadelphia International Airport under President Trump’s travel ban have been released, Mayor Jim Kenney confirmed on Sunday.

The president’s executive order, barring immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. for the next 90 days, sparked the filing of a lawsuit Saturday by the ACLU and several other organizations.

After a hearing Saturday evening, a federal judge in New York granted an emergency stay for citizens of those seven countries who have already arrived in the United States and those who are in transit, and who hold valid visas, ruling they can legally enter the US.

At least five people were being detained at the airport as a result of the ban, but all were released on Sunday.

Mayor Kenney first released a statement confirming the release of two people Sunday morning.

“I am so grateful to all those who worked to see these two new Americans released and reunited with their families, namely the ACLU, the International Refugee Assistance Project, volunteer lawyers, the Philadelphians who demonstrated peacefully last night, Senator Casey, Governor Wolf, Congressman Brady, Congressman Evans, State Rep Brian Sims, State Rep Jordan Harris and Councilwoman Helen Gym. I also thank our other congressional colleagues Rep. Brendan Boyle, Rep. Charlie Dent and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick for their vocal opposition to this unconstitutional order. While we will have to continue to work to see this order completely defeated, this is an important victory against hate.

We’re proud to announce that in addition to the release of anyone detained at the airport yesterday afternoon, all new passengers arriving today will be treated the same as they would have been prior to the executive order.”

The mayor later announced the release of the remainder of those being detained at the airport through a tweet Sunday afternoon.

All of this has sparked protests at the airport. Hundreds of people gathered at the airport’s International Hall on Saturday night to speak out against President Trump’s executive order. An even larger protest was planned for Sunday afternoon at Terminal A.

