2 Senators Visit Philly To Hear Concerns From LGBT Community; Speak Out Against Immigration Ban

January 29, 2017 2:32 PM By Mike Dougherty
Filed Under: Bob Casey, Corey Booker, KYW Newrsadio, Mike Dougherty, President Trump

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — U.S. Senators Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and Corey Booker of New Jersey visited a coffee shop in Center City Sunday to speak with members of the LGBT community about their concerns with President Trump.

Booker cautioned those in attendance to keep partisanship out of their equal rights efforts.

“When we start drawing lines, saying this is a Republican issue or a Democratic issue, we actually lose, as opposed to saying this is an American issue,” Booker said.

He also urged people use their wallets to support worthy grassroots organizations.

After the event, both Booker and Casey spoke out against President Trump’s refugee ban.

“If there’s a defect in the screening process, he should tell us that and we should work on it together,” Casey said. “But he hasn’t done that and I think that’s why we’re seeing these federal judges checking his actions.”

“If a person has legal papers to come into our country, has gone through extreme processes and has served our military, it shouldn’t have to take a court to tell Donald Trump that was wrong,” Booker added.

More from Mike Dougherty
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia