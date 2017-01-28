Victim Identified In Fatal West Philadelphia Hit And Run

by Cleve Bryan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Family have now identified the victim of a a fatal hit and run that took place in West Philadelphia on Friday night.

It took place shortly before 8:00 p.m., at the intersection of Girard and N. 57th Street.

Police say a 48-year-old woman was struck by a newer model white minivan which fled the scene heading south on 57th Street.

Authorities add that she was walking with five children at the time of the accident.

Family have identified the victim as Catherine Brown of West Philadelphia.

They say she was going to babysit her grandchildren and was walking with them to her house from her daughter’s house on 54th Street.

“She was having a really good time with the kids, and she decided when the party was over to take the kids with her for the night,” says Brown’s son-in-law Raymond Dugan, whose children were among Brown’s grandchildren at the crash.

Brown was holding one of the children when she was hit, that child is at CHOP in stable condition.

Brown was drug under the vehicle for a block and was pronounced dead an hour later at the hospital.

Eyewitness Keith Wardlaw says the driver sped through the intersection to make the light.

“When he smacked the grandmom and the kid, everybody around is like ‘yo stop!’ out in the middle of the street, but he just kept going,” says Wardlaw.

Authorities released a picture of the vehicle (seen above). Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Family has created a GoFundme page to help cover funeral costs:

https://www.gofundme.com/x25rt5dc-heroic-grandmom