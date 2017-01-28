Victim Identified In Fatal West Philadelphia Hit And Run

January 28, 2017 4:47 PM By Cleve Bryan
Filed Under: Cleve Bryan, Philadelphia

by Cleve Bryan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Family have now identified the victim of a a fatal hit and run that took place in West Philadelphia on Friday night.

It took place shortly before 8:00 p.m., at the intersection of Girard and N. 57th Street.

Police say a 48-year-old woman was struck by a newer model white minivan which fled the scene heading south on 57th Street.

Authorities add that she was walking with five children at the time of the accident.

Family have identified the victim as Catherine Brown of West Philadelphia.

READ: Woman Struck, Killed In Hit & Run In West Philadelphia, Child Hospitalized

They say she was going to babysit her grandchildren and was walking with them to her house from her daughter’s house on 54th Street.

“She was having a really good time with the kids, and she decided when the party was over to take the kids with her for the night,” says Brown’s son-in-law Raymond Dugan, whose children were among Brown’s grandchildren at the crash.

Brown was holding one of the children when she was hit, that child is at CHOP in stable condition.

Brown was drug under the vehicle for a block and was pronounced dead an hour later at the hospital.

Eyewitness Keith Wardlaw says the driver sped through the intersection to make the light.

“When he smacked the grandmom and the kid, everybody around is like ‘yo stop!’ out in the middle of the street, but he just kept going,” says Wardlaw.

Authorities released a picture of the vehicle (seen above). Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Family has created a GoFundme page to help cover funeral costs:

https://www.gofundme.com/x25rt5dc-heroic-grandmom

More from Cleve Bryan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia