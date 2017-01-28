Protesters Gather At Philadelphia International

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dozens gathered for a protest inside the International Hall at Philadelphia’s airport tonight.
The protesters, joined by Mayor Jim Kenney, gathered to oppose President Trump’s executive order.
The protests occurred in the wake of two Syrian families being denied entry into the U.S. upon their arrival at Philadelphia International today, and sent back to Syria.
Mayor Kenney was joined by Governor Tom Wolf, Senator Bob Casey, Congressman Bob Brady, and City Councilwoman Helen Gym.