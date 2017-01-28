Man Shot During Home Invasion In Tacony

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a home invasion and shooting in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of Longshore Avenue in the city’s Tacony neighborhood.

Police say a man answered a knock at the door of his second floor apartment and found two armed men wearing black masks. Authorities say as the man tried to shut the door the gunmen opened fire, striking the man his shoulder.

He was taken to Aria-Frankford Hospital in critical condition.

Two other people who were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting were not harmed.

Police say the motive for the shooting was unknown.