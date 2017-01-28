Looking For Your NJ Tax Return? You May Be In For A Wait.

January 28, 2017 10:00 PM By Lynne Adkins
Filed Under: Lynne Adkins, New Jersey

by Lynne Adkins

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re anxious to get your New Jersey income tax refund soon, you could be out of luck.

New Jersey income tax refund checks won’t be sent out until March 1st at the earliest, even if you file today.

Jodi Kleuskens, a tax supervisor at WithumSmith and Brown in New Brunswick says local, state, and federal officials are working together to cut down on fraud, and that takes time.

“And it’s a fraud related to the refunds, so someone might go through data breach and file false W-2’s with the IRS under someone’s social security number and name, and now file a tax return with their name and this false W-2 to get a free refund,” Kleuskens explained.

She says if you file electronically, you’ll get your money sooner than sending in a paper return.

More from Lynne Adkins
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia