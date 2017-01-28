Looking For Your NJ Tax Return? You May Be In For A Wait.

by Lynne Adkins

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re anxious to get your New Jersey income tax refund soon, you could be out of luck.

New Jersey income tax refund checks won’t be sent out until March 1st at the earliest, even if you file today.

Jodi Kleuskens, a tax supervisor at WithumSmith and Brown in New Brunswick says local, state, and federal officials are working together to cut down on fraud, and that takes time.

“And it’s a fraud related to the refunds, so someone might go through data breach and file false W-2’s with the IRS under someone’s social security number and name, and now file a tax return with their name and this false W-2 to get a free refund,” Kleuskens explained.

She says if you file electronically, you’ll get your money sooner than sending in a paper return.