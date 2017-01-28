Hunter Shot And Killed In Berkeley Township

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot and killed while hunting Saturday morning in Berkeley Township, New Jersey.
Responding to a 911 call, police were dispatched to the wooded area of 100 Locker Street.
There, the body of a 26-year-old male was discovered and pronounced dead on the scene.
The scene was immediately secured and a shotgun was recovered.
After a preliminary investigation, detectives reported the victim was out hunting deer with his father and two friends, when one of the friends discharged his shotgun, striking and killing the victim.
Further investigation is still underway.