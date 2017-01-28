Hunter Shot And Killed In Berkeley Township

January 28, 2017 7:51 PM
Filed Under: New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot and killed while hunting Saturday morning in Berkeley Township, New Jersey.

Responding to a 911 call, police were dispatched to the wooded area of 100 Locker Street.

There, the body of a 26-year-old male was discovered and pronounced dead on the scene.

The scene was immediately secured and a shotgun was recovered.

After a preliminary investigation, detectives reported the victim was out hunting deer with his father and two friends, when one of the friends discharged his shotgun, striking and killing the victim.

Further investigation is still underway.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia