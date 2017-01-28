Car Companies Are Getting Into The Real Estate Game

January 28, 2017 1:21 PM
Filed Under: George Polgar

By George Polgar 

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the auto industry in the midst of with challenges, scandals and uncertainty, some car companies are looking at real estate investments as a hedge, and as lifestyle extensions of their brands.

Two super high-end residential projects in Miami Florida include partners Porsche and Aston Martin.

In Sunny Isles Beach the Porsche Design Tower rises 60 stories featuring apartments from 4,000 square feet to the 17,000 square foot Penthouse.

Each unit has a personal glass elevator with panoramic views which residents ride along with their prized vehicles to their apartments. The Penthouse comes with two swimming pools and a 4 car parking area in the sky.

Of its 28 units all but six were sold as of last month, priced from $7 to $32.5 million.

In Miami, overlooking Biscayne Bay the Aston Martin Residences is a 390-unit luxury residential development with a marina slated to open before the summer.

Aston Martin, long associated with super spy James Bond, will have its signature style on display from door handles to signage and leather and wood accents. The themes will be carried through in all public areas from the reception lobby the to infinity pool deck.

Individual condo buyers can also choose to have the Aston Martin design team follow through the bespoke theme through in their own units for an

additional decorating fee.

The prices of the condos will start at $2 million with an average price of $1,000 per square foot.

In another real estate related move the Audi At Home ride-share program — a brand centric version of Uber and Lyft — is being introduced as a premium amenity through a number of luxury residential developments in Sand Francisco, Miami and soon in other cities including very likely Philadelphia.

PHOTO: © 2017 Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia