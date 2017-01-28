Cabinet Secretary Says He Was Fired For Opposition To Wolf Consolidation Plan

January 28, 2017 10:00 PM By Tony Romeo
Filed Under: Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Tony Romeo

by Tony Romeo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In a highly unusual move, a cabinet secretary dismissed by Governor Wolf met with reporters to set the record straight about why he was fired.

The alleged reason is a soon-to-be-announced plan to consolidate some state agencies.

Gary Tennis is the now former head of Pennsylvania’s Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs.

Tennis appeared at a press conference to refute a newspaper article about the alleged role a lobbyist played in the hiring of an employee in his department, and to claim that the story was not why he was let go.

The real reason, Tennis says, is that Governor Wolf wants to reduce the department to the status of a bureau as part of a plan to consolidate state government departments, something Tennis believes will neuter effectiveness.

“I wasn’t supposed to share any of this, but I had to work with top staff, and I just said to them, ‘I may have to leave this department to save it,’” Tennis said.

A spokesman for Governor Wolf would not discuss the dismissal of Tennis. Consolidation of departments would be the latest of a series of recent moves to address a growing state budget deficit.

More from Tony Romeo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia