World Recognized Physic, TV Host Comes To Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are more television shows and books dealing with the possibility of an after life than ever before.

John Edward broke the glass ceiling in the year 2000 with his TV show “Crossing Over with John Edward” claiming to communicate with the living’s loved-ones who have passed away. He is also an author and was on the New York Times best seller list eight times.

John Edward tells KYW Newsradio he is frequently thanked by those who also feel they have the ability to connect with the energy of those who have died.

“A lot of people say to me that whether it be the show more so the book, I wrote a book on development that people really resonated with where they are kind of like, okay, I get it,” Edward said. “I get the ethics and responsibility that are attached of what this is and it is not about attack reading people in the super market. Its about understanding the role of the responsibility, the privilege and the ethics that is involved, with the time and place to do a reading.”

John Edward is on more than 40 city tour with a stop in Philadelphia on March 11.

He said audience members will learn how to recognize signs from the other side , symbols and patterns. Ticket information at www.johnedward.net