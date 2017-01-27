Woman Struck, Killed In Hit & Run In West Philadelphia, Child Hospitalized

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are investigating a hit and run that took place in West Philadelphia on Friday night.

According to officials, the accident was fatal. It took place shortly before 8:00 p.m., on the 600 block of N. 57th Street.

Teen Killed In ATV Accident In Bensalem, Another Critically Injured

Police say a 48-year-old woman was struck by a newer model white minivan which fled the scene heading south on 57th Street.

The woman was transported to Presbyterian Hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after 9:00 p.m. A child was also transported to the hospital as a result of the accident.