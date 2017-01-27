Weather: Multiple Chances For Snow To Hit Region Over Next Week

January 27, 2017 8:03 PM By Lauren Casey
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cold, Canadian air, typical of the winter season, will remain entrenched across the Delaware Valley through next week.

This in combination with several fast-moving storm systems will bring several chances of snowflakes to the area.

The first chance arrives Sunday night and Monday with an Alberta Clipper system.

Clippers form over the Canadian province of Alberta, away from any significant moisture source, thus these systems are known for quick, minimal snowfalls as opposed to significant snow events.

Expect scattered light snow showers during this time frame with only a spotty dusting at best.

The second chance materializes Wednesday, again any accumulation would be minimal and models fail to agree on occurrence and timing.

The GFS model depicts a third chance of light snow for the Delaware Valley on Friday, however the European model keeps this moisture to our south.

Stay tuned to the evolving forecast!

