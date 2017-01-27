Snowboarding Accident Claims 21-Year-Old Man’s Life At Camelback Mountain

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A 21-year-old has died as a result of injuries sustained during a snowboarding accident at Camelback Mountain Resort.

The accident occurred on Thursday, January 27.

Resort officials say around 7:00 p.m., Camelback Mountain Ski Patrol personnel responded to a report of an incident on the slopes. The say the snowboarder was riding on a black diamond trail known as Hump.

Officials add that the trail was illuminated to be used for night skiing and snowboarding. They add that the snowboarder was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

Brian Czarnecki, the vice-president of marketing and public relations released a statement regarding the accident:

“Our entire team at Camelback Resort is profoundly saddened by this tragic event. We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends who are affected by this loss and we ask that you hold them all in your hearts and prayers.”

Emergency personnel administered first aid and the man was taken to the base of the mountain on a toboggan. He was then transported to Lehigh Valley Pocono Medical Center.