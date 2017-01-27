Recall Roundup: Dangerous Products That Might Put Your Family At Risk

January 27, 2017 7:42 AM By Jim Donovan
Consumer, Safety

Here is this week’s 3 On Your Side Recall Roundup with a look at dangerous products that might put your family at risk.

First up, a big tech recall gets even bigger.

HP is expanding a recall of batteries used in notebook computers due to a fire and burn hazard.

Here’s what you need to know.

101,000 lithium-ion batteries are being recalled.  They were sold with HP, HP Pro Book, HP Envy, as well as Compaq, and Compaq Presario Notebooks between March of 2013 and this past October.

The batteries involved in the recall have a number of different bar codes.   HP will provide replacement for free for affected customers.

Next up 8,900 children’s scooters are being recalled They pose a fall hazard.

The recall involves Pulse Safe Start Transform electric scooters.  A knuckle that joins the wheel to the axle can break.  The scooters were sold in October and November exclusively at target.

Take the scooter away from children and contact Pulse Performance Products for a full refund.

Finally, 800 Trek bikes are being recalled.  The front brake caliper can come into contact with a broken spoke posing a fall hazard.

It’s happened 10 times so far, one rider suffered a broken veterbra.

The recall involves 2015, 20016 and 2017 model year Trek 720 Disc bikes.

They were sold at bike stores nationwide from November of 2014 through this past October.

Return the bikes to a Trek retailer for a free inspection and free replacement wheels.

