Protesters Not Discouraged By Lack Of GOP Lawmakers At 30th Street Station

January 27, 2017 2:02 PM By Pat Loeb
Filed Under: 30th Street Station, Pat Loeb, Protests

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Republican congresspeople scuttled their carefully-orchestrated exit plan from Philadelphia this morning after local activists organized a send-off protest.

The several hundred people who showed up at 30th Street Station to protest were not discouraged by word that the lawmakers were not there to board their chartered train back to Washington.

The delegation boarded buses from the Loews Hotel a bit earlier than scheduled, but it’s unclear where they were taken.

A retreat spokeswoman says she knew of no change of plans, but protest organizer Arielle Klagsbrun says she was told by Amtrak employees the train left empty.

“They’re not going to come meet the actual people who’s lives they were impacting with the decisions they were making at the Loews Hotel. They didn’t want to actually hear people’s concerns with all the things they’re planning around health care, around immigration.”

Amtrak says it doesn’t comment on the travel plans of its passengers.

More from Pat Loeb
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center
PHOTOS: Trump Sworn In As President

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia