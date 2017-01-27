Police Investigating Home Invasion In Delaware Find Marijuana Growing

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) – A Newark resident was arrested after police found drugs in his home while responding to a report of a home invasion, authorities say.

Police say around 8 a.m. on January 23, officers responded to the unit block of Prospect Avenue after receiving a 911 call.

Officers were met by two victims at the house, one who was bleeding from his head.

(credit: Police)

The injured victim, identified by police as Tyler Oppel, told the officers that three suspects entered his home through an unlocked door. He said one of them struck him in the head with a handgun.

Police say the suspects took items from the second victim, who was uninjured, and fled the scene.

During their investigation, officers noticed drug paraphernalia in the house and smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana.

Police say a search warrant was obtained and officers found marijuana plants, several individually wrapped bags of suspected cocaine, scales, packaging material and US currency.

Authorities seized the items and arrested Oppel for allegedly maintaining a drug property and related charges.

After being treated for his wound, he was arraigned and released on $7,500 unsecured bond.

Police say on January 25, detectives located Jason Mackey, 39, in the area of South College Avenue and Welsh Tract Road after learning he may have been involved in the robbery.

Authorities say officers found drugs and drug dealing paraphernalia in his car.

Mackey was arrested for possession and held in lieu of $40,000 secured bond. His involvement in the robbery is still under investigation, police say.

Authorities say a second suspect, Elijah Stevens, 23, was connected to the robbery through mutual acquaintances.

Newark/Middletown Police Regional SWAT team served a search warrant at Stevens’ house. Police say he is facing multiple charges related to the robbery. He was arraigned and held in lieu of $88,501 secured bond.

Authorities say they are seeking information on the third suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

