Philly Officer Injured Following 2-Car Crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A Philadelphia police officer was hospitalized after he collided with another car early this morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. at 26th Street and Girard Ave.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, the 45-year-old officer was on his way to the hospital to do a blood draw on a DUI suspect when his vehicle collided with another car.

The officer was transported to the hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition.

A 22-year-old man and a woman were inside the other vehicle involved. Police say they were not injured in the crash.

Further details surrounding the collision remains under investigation

“Right now it appears to be a two car accident,” Small tells Eyewitness News.

The officer has been with the department for 21 years.