Pennsauken EMS Disputes Statement On Response Times

by KYW’s David Madden

PENNSAUKEN, NJ (CBS) — The director of ambulance services in Pennsauken is taking issue with comments made during a press conference this week praising improved response times for crews in the city of Camden.

The comment came from Cooper Hospital Board Chairman George Norcross, who praised Cooper’s EMS crews for bringing in response times at a national standard of 8 minutes on 90% of its calls last year.

“Camden’s response times are better than Cherry Hill. Better than Pennsauken,” Norcross said at a press conference on Tuesday attended by New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

The director of EMS in Pennsauken, Mike Coyle, and takes issue with Norcross’s statement.

“Our average response time was 6.5 minutes from time of dispatch to the time we arrived on location,’ Coyle told KYW Newsradio, “and we met that 8 minute mark 91% of the time.”

Coyle has nothing against Cooper or Norcross, but just wants to set the record straight.

In fact, if any Pennsauken ambulance does not arrive within 8 minutes, the crew is required to provide a written report to Coyle explaining why.