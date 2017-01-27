Pennsauken EMS Disputes Statement On Response Times

January 27, 2017 3:11 PM By David Madden
Filed Under: EMS

by KYW’s David Madden

PENNSAUKEN, NJ (CBS) —  The director of ambulance services in Pennsauken is taking issue with comments made during a press conference this week praising improved response times for crews in the city of Camden.

The comment came from Cooper Hospital Board Chairman George Norcross, who praised Cooper’s EMS crews for bringing in response times at a national standard of 8 minutes on 90% of its calls last year.

“Camden’s response times are better than Cherry Hill. Better than Pennsauken,” Norcross said at a press conference on Tuesday attended by New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

The director of EMS in Pennsauken, Mike Coyle, and takes issue with Norcross’s statement.

“Our average response time was 6.5 minutes from time of dispatch to the time we arrived on location,’ Coyle told KYW Newsradio, “and we met that 8 minute mark 91% of the time.”

Coyle has nothing against Cooper or Norcross, but just wants to set the record straight.

In fact, if any Pennsauken ambulance does not arrive within 8 minutes, the crew is required to provide a written report to Coyle explaining why.

More from David Madden
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia