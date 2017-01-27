Non-Profit Aimed At Encouraging Scientists Into Public Office

January 27, 2017 8:00 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Trump administration’s attacks on the scientific community in the federal government has resulted in the creation of a new non-profit. It’s goal: to get more scientists elected to office.

Shaughnessy Naughton is a chemist, but she ran for Congress in Bucks county twice, and lost in the primaries. That’s when she founded 314-Action.

314 is the first three numbers of pi.

“Decided to found 314 Action to unite the scientific community behind candidates, as well as to encourage people with scientific and technical backgrounds to get involved in electoral politics.”

Naughton said the Trump administration’s actions have prompted tremendous interest in a training event is planned on March 14th, another tip of the hat to pi.

“It is worrisome to people who care about the state of science, and really when we’re talking about eliminating climate change data that’s dangerous for everyone.”

For more information go to 314Action.org.

