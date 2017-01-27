New Kevin Hart Movie Bringing Big Business To Philadelphia Area

January 27, 2017 9:23 PM By Ukee Washington
Filed Under: kevin hart

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Center City took center stage on Friday night for the filming of Untouchable, the movie featuring Philadelphia’s own Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston and Nicole Kidman.

Preparation for the film has been underway for weeks, right here in our backyard. Crews have been hard at work creating the set for Untouchable.

“It’s based on a French film called The Intouchables which told the true story of a quadriplegic man who was injured in an accident and the relationship that he had with his caregiver,” said film producer Jason Blumenthal.

2017 Philly Auto Show Highlights Hollywood Classics

As he spoke, he stood in a lumber-filled room that will be dramatically transformed for the filming.

“Our set is a multi-million dollar penthouse set in Manhattan,” he said.

But, it’s not in New York. It’s at Sun Center Studios in Aston, Delaware County.

“We want to be a major driver of economic development in Pennsylvania,” said the studio’s president Jeff Rotwitt. He says that since 2011, his studio has been involved in several Hollywood productions including After Earth with Will Smith, M. Night Shyamalan’s The Visit and more.

“We’ve had Harrison Ford here in Paranoia. We’ve had Richard Gere in The Benefactor. We had Sylvester Stallone here in Creed,” he said.

While it might be exciting to see stars like Kidman, Hart and Cranston filming in and around Philadelphia, Pennsylvania State Representative Stephen Barrar says it’s also good for business for the state.

“The film industry has become vital to Pennsyvlania and also the Philadelphia and Delaware County region,” Barrar said. “These are jobs that benefit Delaware County, Pennsylvania and the surrounding area.”

The hope is that the Philadelphia area can continue providing a backdrop for many more films. “The city’s amazing and I can’t wait to come back,” Blumenthal said.

 

 

