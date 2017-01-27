Protesters To Gather In Philly On Last Day of GOP Retreat

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–The Republican retreat that welcomed President Donald Trump on Thursday will come to a close today and protesters are expected to be back out on the streets.

City police estimate roughly 3,000 protesters took to the streets while the Republican Congressional Caucus went on inside the Loews Hotel.

A few braved the crowds to show their support for our new president, who addressed Republican lawmakers attending the retreat around 1 p.m.

But the day didn’t pass without some damage.

Police say vandals spray-painted three of their vehicles parked at 13th and Arch.

And officers apparently had a sign thrown at them at the Wawa on the corner of Broad and Walnut.

These are just two of the concerning incidents after a day of peaceful demonstrations on Thursday.

“This is ridiculous,” said Vincent Bronson, who’s a Trump supporter. “The guy hasn’t even been president for a week yet. Give him a chance. He’s going to start moving things; I guess people don’t like him.”

Many who gathered on Thursday spoke out against Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act without a viable alternative and other proposed cuts.

“He’s talking about getting rid of the ACA and I depend on that as an independent self-employed artist for my healthcare,” said Deb Williams. “He’s also talking about getting rid of the national endowment for the arts, which is also going to hurt my employment.”

Police say no one was arrested on Thursday and only one civil citation was issued.

Protesters are set to hit the streets around 11 a.m. today outside of 30th Street Station.