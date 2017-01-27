Protesters To Gather In Philly On Last Day of GOP Retreat

January 27, 2017 7:34 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Philadelphia, protest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–The Republican retreat that welcomed President Donald Trump on Thursday will come to a close today and protesters are expected to be back out on the streets.

City police estimate roughly 3,000 protesters took to the streets while the Republican Congressional Caucus went on inside the Loews Hotel.

A few braved the crowds to show their support for our new president, who addressed Republican lawmakers attending the retreat around 1 p.m.

But the day didn’t pass without some damage.

Police say vandals spray-painted three of their vehicles parked at 13th and Arch.

And officers apparently had a sign thrown at them at the Wawa on the corner of Broad and Walnut.

These are just two of the concerning incidents after a day of peaceful demonstrations on Thursday.

“This is ridiculous,” said Vincent Bronson, who’s a Trump supporter. “The guy hasn’t even been president for a week yet. Give him a chance. He’s going to start moving things; I guess people don’t like him.”

Many who gathered on Thursday spoke out against Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act without a viable alternative and other proposed cuts.

“He’s talking about getting rid of the ACA and I depend on that as an independent self-employed artist for my healthcare,” said Deb Williams. “He’s also talking about getting rid of the national endowment for the arts, which is also going to hurt my employment.”

Police say no one was arrested on Thursday and only one civil citation was issued.

Protesters are set to hit the streets around 11 a.m. today outside of 30th Street Station.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center
PHOTOS: Trump Sworn In As President

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia