Joel Embiid Questionable Vs. Rockets

January 27, 2017 12:49 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Joel Embiid, sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for Friday night’s game against the Houston Rockets, the Sixers announced.

Embiid, 22, missed the last two games after hyperextending his knee last week against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Embiid usually plays with the questionable tag, according to 94WIP’s Jon Johnson.

On Thursday night, the NBA announced their all-star reserves and Embiid was controversially left off the team.

The Rockets beat the Sixers 115-88 on November 14th. However, the Rockets have lost six of their last nine games, while the red hot Sixers have won 10 of their last 13.

Tip off for tonight’s game is at 8pm.

