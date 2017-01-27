NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Jersey Shore Destination Cracks List Of America’s Happiest Seaside Towns

January 27, 2017 4:54 PM

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — Who wants to smile this upcoming beach season? If you’re already anticipating the end of winter, you might as well spend a little time thinking about that beach getaway.

According to a new set of rankings, if you want to be happy, you need to head down to Cape May.

Coastal Living has released their rankings of the Happiest Seaside Towns in America for 2017. New Jersey’s own Cape May cracked the list as the 6th happiest seaside town in our country.

Coastal Living refers to the beach town as a “true gem,” citing its Victorian style buildings, beaches and more.

Cape May finished ahead of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, Cana Point, California and Camden, Maine.

The seaside towns that finished ahead of Cape May were Langley, Washington, Fernandina Beach, Florida, Sarasota, Florida, Orleans, Massachusetts, Grand Haven, Michigan.

