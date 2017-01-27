Jay Wright: ‘I’m Amazed’ By Joel Embiid And Brett Brown

January 27, 2017 11:17 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Everyone is talking about the Philadelphia 76ers, including the head coach of the defending national champion Villanova Wildcats.

The Sixers have won 10 of their last 13 games to climb to 17-27 and into playoff contention in the eastern conference. Jay Wright says he’s amazing by two things.

“I cannot believe how good Joel Embiid got in two years not playing, it’s incredible,” Wright said on Friday. “And how Brett Brown has kept such a positive vibe on this team over the last three years, and that’s why they’re playing this way now. Because he kept them playing positive, he kept them playing hard, and now they’ve finally got a group that’s playing together. And they’re very good.

 

“I’m happy for Philadelphia, I’m happy for Brett Brown, and it’s fun. I love watching the games.”

Brown told the 94WIP Carlin & Reese Show that he can feel the excitement for his team throughout the city.

“You see a vibe in the streets,” Brown said on Thursday. “I go into a Starbucks, or a shopping center, or a supermarket you just bump into people and you can feel the excitement. We’ve all grown and gone through so much over the past three and a half years, I think we’re all starting to see a little daylight.”

