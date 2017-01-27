It’s Not Just You, January Was Gloomier Than Usual

January 27, 2017 1:06 PM By Kim Glovas
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sunshine was a rare commodity in January, and if you thought this was particularly a dreary month, you were right.

CBS Meteorologist Justin Drabick says cloudy days outnumbered sunny ones by a big margin.

“We only had one day officially with mostly sunny conditions, 14 were mostly cloudy and only 11 were partly sunny, so over half the month so far has been on the cloudy side. And I don’t see any true sunny days coming at us for the rest of the month.”

Rainfall was actually below average going into January.

“As of now, for the month we’re slightly above average but that’s just the short term. but in the past year, we’re still below average.”

And he adds, there are clouds in the forecast for the rest of the days of this month.

