Fla. Woman Arrested After Slapping Officer With Tampon

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CBS)—Police in Florida have arrested a woman accused of slapping an officer with a tampon.

According to CBS 47 in Florida, Tacora Fields, 28, is facing charges of aggravated battery on police officer.

Fields was apparently involved in some type of altercation which prompted officers to responded.

CBS 47 reports, when the officer got the scene, Fields stated, “I’ll hit you with my tampon … in your mouth.”

Police say Fields then removed a tampon and threw it at the officer, striking him on the left shoulder.

Fields was arrested and released on a $5,000 bond.

Police don’t believe Fields was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.