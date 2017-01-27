From The Weeknd To Bob Dylan: This Year’s Firefly Music Festival Lineup

By Michael Cerio

DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Announced this morning, it’s the sixth and possibly strongest lineup for Firefly Music Festival – happening June 15th – 18th in Dover, DE.

Headlining for 2017 will be The Weeknd, Twenty One Pilots, Muse, Chance The Rapper, and Bob Dylan And His Band.

That’s the largest top line in the festival’s history.

Also appearing for 2017 will be Australian sensation Flume, alt-rock elder statesmen Weezer, the “life changing” music of The Shins, and the Jared Leto led Thirty Seconds To Mars.

Kesha will also be appearing on stage in the Woodlands.

The folks behind Firefly let the fans have a say this season, and they have not disappointed. There is a nice selection of hip hop on the bill with Busta Rhymes, Wale, and Lil Dicky all appearing for the first time. Bands like The Strumbrellas, O.A.R., and Judah & The Lion lead the folk frontier and there will be plenty to dance to with Capital Cities, Phantogram, and Galantis.

Tickets are available starting at 1 p.m. today. More details and the full lineup available HERE.