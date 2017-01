PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Facebook wants to make it a lot tougher for unauthorized users to gain access to your account.

You can now lock down your login with an actual security key.

The device plugs into the USB drive of your computer. You register the device and tap it to log in.

The tech company says the security key is a new layer to make accounts more secure.