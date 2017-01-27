DECADES To Honor Mary Tyler Moore With “Weekend Binge” Starting Feb.

January 27, 2017 7:00 AM
Filed Under: Mary Tyler Moore

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)— DECADES will be honoring one of the entertainment industry’s greatest icons, Mary Tyler Moore, with a “Weekend Binge” of The Mary Tyler Moore Show starting next weekend.

As a tribute to the late Mary Tyler Moore, the channel will air the 70s sitcom from February 4th through February 5th.

DECADES says they will also air an exclusive next Friday, February 3, featuring Mary Tyler Moore’s interview with Dick Cavett, on her 1986 film, Just Between Friends.

The series ran seven seasons and won 29 Emmys, a record that stood for a quarter century until “Frasier” broke it in 2002.

You can watch the “Weekend Binge” of The Mary Tyler Moore Show at the following channel positions in Philadelphia:

  • Over the air = 3.2
  • Comcast = #244
  • FIOS = #483
  • RCN = #75
  • Service Electric = #103

