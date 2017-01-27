94WIP’s Chris Carlin To Take ‘Bynum > Embiid’ Sign To 76ers Game

January 27, 2017 8:14 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Joel Embiid, sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is a monstrous dichotomy between Andrew Bynum and Joel Embiid.

Bynum, best known for bowling and never playing basketball games, is arguably the most disliked athlete in Philadelphia sports history.

Andrew Bynum On Return To NBA: 'Anything Is Possible'

Embiid, aka The Process, is inarguably the most beloved athlete in Philadelphia today.

Well, thanks to the “Get That Paper” segment on the 94WIP Carlin & Reese Show, Chris Carlin will take a sign that reads: “Bynum > Embiid” to the Rockets-76ers game on Friday night.

Joel Embiid Not Named To NBA All-Star Game

Carlin and Reese place a weekly wager on their NFL picks. In the NFC Championship game, Reese picked the Falcons and Carlin had the Packers. The loser agreed to take a sign, voted on by fans on Twitter, to the Sixers game.

The Falcons blew out the Packers 44-21.

Two weeks ago, Reese lost the bet and had to ride the bull at Xfinity Live.

