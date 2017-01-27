Borgata To Add Meeting Space In Former Nightclub

January 27, 2017 8:00 PM By David Madden

by KYW’s David Madden

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (CBS) — Another sign of change at a major Atlantic City casino as a nightclub will make way for more meeting space.

The mur.mur nightclub at the Borgata closed last April. They merged it with another nightclub and renamed it Premiere.

Borgata has been quietly converting the 18 thousand square foot facility into what will be the Central Conference Center. The price tag for the conversion is pegged at 11 million dollars. Mark Vanderwielen is V.P. of Hotel and Property Operations.

“This will help us get into existing groups and also the opportunity of bringing in new groups to the property,” V.P. of Hotel and Property Operations Mark Vanderwielen told KYW Newsradio.

The new facility is due to open in May. Pair that with the Event Center and the Water Club next door and the Borgata will offer over 100 thousand square feet of meeting space.

“We feel, by this expansion, we can really bring in a lot more group business mid-week, which is a goal we have set for ourselves,” Vanderwielen added.
Several casino hotels have been expanding conference space in an attempt to lure more conventions into the city.

