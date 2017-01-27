7 Things To Know For Wing Bowl 25

January 27, 2017 10:53 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Wing Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wing Bowl celebrates it’s 25th birthday on Friday, February 3rd at the Wells Fargo Center.

Related: 5 Highest Wing Bowl Totals

Here are seven things you should know about Philly’s biggest party.

Related: Wing Bowl Hall Of Fame

7. When to arrive?

 

wing bowl people

The parking lots open at 4am, the doors to the Wells Fargo Center open at 5am, and the event starts at 6am. Why? Because the event was started by the 94WIP Morning Show and 25 years later, Angelo Cataldi, Al Morganti, and company are still broadcasting live at the Wing Bowl.

Related: Top 5 Wing Bowl Champions

6. Where do you get the wings and how many are there?

 

The wings are ready. (credit: Randall Scott/CBS)

The wings are ready. (credit: Randall Scott/CBS)

PJ Whelihan’s supplies 10,000 delicious big, not too hot, chicken wings.

5. What is a wingette?

 

Wing Bowl 24

Penelope wins Wingette Of The Year

Wingettes are girls that compete at the event, in a separate competition from the eating. The wingettes compete for $5,000 courtesy of Steven Singer Jewelers. You check out the Wing Bowl 24 Wingette photos here.

4. What are the other prizes?

 

Molly Schuyler

Molly Schuyler wins Wing Bowl 24.

 

Good thing you asked.

Wing Bowl 25 Overall Winner Prize: One Hyundai Santa Fe courtesy of Colonial Hyundai of Downingtown, a Custom Wing Bowl 25 Championship Ring and Wing Bowl 25 Championship Medal and $10,000 courtesy of Steven Singer Jewelers.

Wing Bowl 25 Legends Division Winner Prize: One Harley-Davidson FLSTF Softail Fat Boy Motorcycle courtesy of Barb`s Harley Davidson

*If a Wing Bowl Legend eats the most wings overall at Wing Bowl 25, they receive the Legends Division Prize AND the Overall Winner prizes.

3. Are there any special guests?

 

Ric Flair Woo

CONCORD, NC – JANUARY 20: Former American Professional Wrestler Ric Flair performs his famous yell ‘Wooooo!’, for the media during the NASCAR Sprint Media Tour hosted by Charlotte Motor Speedway, held at the Embassy Suites, on January 20, 2010 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jason Smith/Getty Images)

Yep. Ric Flair will be woo-ing, Coolio will be doing his thing, reality TV star Veronica Harwood will be judging Wingettes, and Generald Wilson will be singing the National Anthem.

Related: Top 5 Wing Bowl Celebrities 

2. Are the 94WIP hosts involved?

 

Wing Bowl 18

94WIP Morning Show producer Joe Weachter and host Angelo Cataldi at Wing Bowl 18.

A lot of them are. Cataldi, Morganti, Rhea Hughes, and Joe Conklin are hosting the show. Glen Macnow, Paul Jolovitz, and Rickie Ricardo will also be there doing odd jobs and commenting when needed.

Related: Top 5 Most Shocking Wing Bowl Moments

1. Where can I see this?

 

Lou Nolan Wing Bowl 24

Hey Lou Nolan! Smile.

Make sure to follow @WIPWingBowl, @WIPMorningShow, and @SportsRadioWIP and Wing Bowl on Facebook. Continuously refresh WingBowl25.com from 6-10am on Friday, February 3rd.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia