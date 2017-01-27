7 Things To Know For Wing Bowl 25

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wing Bowl celebrates it’s 25th birthday on Friday, February 3rd at the Wells Fargo Center.

Here are seven things you should know about Philly’s biggest party.

7. When to arrive?

The parking lots open at 4am, the doors to the Wells Fargo Center open at 5am, and the event starts at 6am. Why? Because the event was started by the 94WIP Morning Show and 25 years later, Angelo Cataldi, Al Morganti, and company are still broadcasting live at the Wing Bowl.

6. Where do you get the wings and how many are there?

PJ Whelihan’s supplies 10,000 delicious big, not too hot, chicken wings.

5. What is a wingette?

Wingettes are girls that compete at the event, in a separate competition from the eating. The wingettes compete for $5,000 courtesy of Steven Singer Jewelers. You check out the Wing Bowl 24 Wingette photos here.

4. What are the other prizes?

Good thing you asked.

Wing Bowl 25 Overall Winner Prize: One Hyundai Santa Fe courtesy of Colonial Hyundai of Downingtown, a Custom Wing Bowl 25 Championship Ring and Wing Bowl 25 Championship Medal and $10,000 courtesy of Steven Singer Jewelers.

Wing Bowl 25 Legends Division Winner Prize: One Harley-Davidson FLSTF Softail Fat Boy Motorcycle courtesy of Barb`s Harley Davidson

*If a Wing Bowl Legend eats the most wings overall at Wing Bowl 25, they receive the Legends Division Prize AND the Overall Winner prizes.

3. Are there any special guests?

Yep. Ric Flair will be woo-ing, Coolio will be doing his thing, reality TV star Veronica Harwood will be judging Wingettes, and Generald Wilson will be singing the National Anthem.

2. Are the 94WIP hosts involved?

A lot of them are. Cataldi, Morganti, Rhea Hughes, and Joe Conklin are hosting the show. Glen Macnow, Paul Jolovitz, and Rickie Ricardo will also be there doing odd jobs and commenting when needed.

1. Where can I see this?

Make sure to follow @WIPWingBowl, @WIPMorningShow, and @SportsRadioWIP and Wing Bowl on Facebook. Continuously refresh WingBowl25.com from 6-10am on Friday, February 3rd.